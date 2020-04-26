Three more Graham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to seven the number of active cases and nine the number of cases recorded in the county overall. Another 10 people are awaiting test results.
Graham County Health Director Brian Douglas said the three latest patients are associated with the four who tested positive during the middle of last week. All of the victims live in Safford or Pima. Six of the nine patients are recovering at home, one is hospitalized and being treated for an underlying health condition outside the county and the other two have fully recovered.
Four of the patients are 65 or older, four are 35-45-years-old and the other patient is a teenager.
The two victims who tested positive Wednesday were contacted and tested after it was discovered they had been visited by an individual from New Mexico who had COVID-19, Douglas said. Once they tested positive, investigators began researching who they had been in contact with. Two of those people tested positive.
On Thursday, Douglas said five people who had come into contact with the four patients were awaiting test results. The three who were identified as COVID-19 patients Sunday were among those five. The other two tested negative.
All 10 of those awaiting test results now came into contact with the seven who are actively ill, Douglas said. All 17 are in quarantine.
Asked how concerned he is, Douglas said, "We did hit a cluster and we are attempting to circle that cluster and slow it down."
Douglas again reiterated the need for people to wash their hands regularly, stay six feet away from others, wear a mask and stay home when they're sick.
"We as a county are continually preparing to care for the afflicted as this virus is spreading throughout our state. There is no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 at this time, so we are focusing heavily on prevention," he said.