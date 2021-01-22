Graham County has lost another three residents to COVID-19, according to the health department.
Two of the residents were 65 or older and one was 55-64. Two were Safford residents and one was a member of the San Carlos Apache tribe.
As of Friday morning, 12,001 Arizonans had succumbed to the virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a total of 63 local residents have died while battling COVID-19 since last March. Of the 4,754 residents who have contracted the virus, 1,947 are still sick.
Greenlee County has lost six residents and of the 509 who have caught the virus, 102 are still sick.
The latest state health department statistics show a 27% positivity rate in Graham County compared to 22.4% statewide and 13% in Greenlee County. The positivity numbers are as of Jan. 3