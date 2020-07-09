The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 75 new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday morning and 4,057 new cases.
On Wednesday, the state had reported 39 new deaths and 3,520 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 182 cases, Greenlee County 27 and Cochise County 905.
Forty-one of Graham County's patients have recovered and three have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 506 have recovered and 19 have died.
More than 112,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,038 people have died.
More than 841,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.5 percent have tested positive. One week ago, 10.2 percent of people tested were positive.
On Wednesday, 3,437 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 861 of them were in intensive care. Five hundred and seventy-five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
Eleven percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Wednesday; 48 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported more than 50,000 new cases and 932 new deaths Wednesday. The U.S. has documented nearly 3 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 131,065 deaths.
Canyonlands Healthcare is holding a free COVID-19 testing blitz on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Greenlee County South Annex Building, 1684 Fairgrounds Road in Duncan.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.