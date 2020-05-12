Although it appears as though the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Graham County is up to 21, that is not the case.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that although three tribal members have tested positive since Saturday, they only live in Graham County on paper.
They currently reside in other counties and authorities don't believe they were infected locally or on tribal land, Douglas said.
The number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus is 18 and of those, two have fully recovered and several others are no longer in quarantine or isolation, Douglas said.
Sixteen of the 18 are associated with each other and the seven awaiting testing are also associated with them, he said.
The other two COVID-19 patients were diagnosed in March and have long since recovered.
Of the patients, five are under 21; 11 are 35-55 and seven are 65-years-old or older.