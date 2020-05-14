According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 12,674 . That number was 12,176 Wednesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 21, which includes three tribal members who only live in the county on paper. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 44 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 44 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 33 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 624. On Wednesday it was 594.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 175,455. On Wednesday, that number was 165,810. The percentage that have tested positive is 6.3 percent.
The CDC is reporting 21,467 news cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,364,061. The agency is also reporting 1,426 new deaths. The death toll stands at 82,246.