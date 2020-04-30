San Carlos Apache Tribe extends mitigation measures
The San Carlos Council passed several resolutions and motions this week, including one to extend their stay-at-home measures until May 27.
According to a news release, the tribe's Emergency Response Commission will prepare a plan for re-opening the reservation. The council also:
- Extended the tolling of the criminal statue of limitations, limiting all hearings to those involving in-custody procedural matters.
- Extended the ban on reservation alcohol sales through May 27.
- Decided people with COVID-19 and those awaiting test results shall be directed to isolate and quarantine at the Apache Gold Hotel.
- Laid off employees and trainees at the San Carlos Training Institute, a heavy equipment training program put on by the tribe and Freeport McMoRan.
Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley grant apps due Monday
The annual competitive grants process for the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley will provide financial support to programs serving Graham and Greenlee counties. Community organizations, nonprofits, tribal entities, schools, and municipalities are invited to submit an online grant application through the ACF online grant center.
Completed applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4 to be considered. For more information, you can view the Grant Guidelines.
If you have questions about the competitive grants process, contact Regional Philanthropic Coordinator Colin Shannon or call 520.439.0595. For technical assistance with the online application, contact the ACF grants management team.
OneAZ awards $14,000 in grants to Safford nonprofits
OneAZ Credit Union announced Wednesday it has granted $2,000 grants to seven nonprofits located in Safford.
According to a news release, the credit unit recently launched an emergency grant program through its OneAZ Community Foundation and received more than 300 grant applications in two weeks. The organization selected 100 organizations to award the grants to.
Safford grant recipients include Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry and three children’s health nonprofits – Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Graham Safe House and Tooth B.U.D.D.S. Local youth programs Art Depot, New Life City Church and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley also received grants.
State COVID-19 numbers now stand at 7,648
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 7,648. That number was 7,202 Wednesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 16, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 39 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 23 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 320. On Wednesday it was 304. That equals 4.45 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 16. That happened on April 11 and April 19. ADHS reported five deaths on April 26, seven on April 27 and four deaths on April 28. One death has been reported so far on April 29.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 71,786. On Wednesday that number was 68,813. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 1,031,659 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That's an increase of 26,512 cases since Wednesday. The CDC is also reporting another 2,552 deaths for a total of 60,057.
The CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. The latter is 0.14 percent of the total.