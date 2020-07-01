Graham County has now documented 108 cases of COVID-19 since March 13, when the first patient contracted the virus.
The Graham County Health Department announced 12 new positive cases Wednesday morning. Seven patients are from Safford, two from Thatcher, two from San Carlos Apache tribe, and one from Pima.
The ages of the 108 positive cases: (21) under 20, (27) 21-34 years old, (40) 35-64 years old, (20) 65 years old plus.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 35,664 new cases Tuesday and 370 new deaths. The total number of cases nationwide is now just under 2.6 million and the number of people who have died is 126,739.