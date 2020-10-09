The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County jumped by 20 Friday, the most significant one-day increase in weeks aside from days when testing blitzes were held.
Eight of the new patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members, two live in Pima and the remaining patients are split evenly between Safford and Thatcher.
According to the Graham County Health Department, six of the new patients are under 20 years of age.
The county has documented 927 cases since March. Of those, 737 have recovered and 26 have died.
The last time the county saw an increase of more than 20 cases unrelated to a testing blitz was Aug. 24. On that day, 25 new patients were diagnosed. On Aug. 20, 27 new patients were reported.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas attributes the sharp increase in cases to people becoming lax about wearing masks and socially distancing and the return of children to schools.
"It's in and out of the schools," Douglas said. "It's been transmitted from students to parents, but there have been transmissions that have nothing to do with schools and children."
Health officials have been expecting an increase in cases, but what is somewhat concerning is the fact the severity of the virus has increased and with it, there's been an increase in hospitalizations, Douglas said.
"It's definitely a concern and our main priority is not having our health care system get over-run," Douglas said. "At this time, the hospital is doing fine."
His main message to residents right now is to wear masks to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"I'm not making a political statement," Douglas said. "Masks do work. They're not 100 percent effective, but it lowers the risk if you're wearing one and if the people around you are wearing one it lowers it even more. And, if people are socially distancing themselves, too, it lowers your risks even more."
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 683 new cases and three deaths Friday.
The state has reported 224,084 cases since the start of the pandemic and 5,746 deaths.