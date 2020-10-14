The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Graham County since the start of the pandemic is now up to 963.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 23 cases of the virus have been diagnosed since Oct. 11. Seven of the patients are from Thatcher, nine are from Safford, six are San Carlos Apache tribal members and one lives in Pima.
Seven of the 23 people are under the age of 20.
Of the county's 963 patients, 742 have recovered and 26 have died.
Greenlee County has recorded 66 cases since the start of the pandemic; seven of the patients have been diagnosed in the last two weeks. Two patients have died and 57 have recovered.
The state reported 902 new cases today and five deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday was 711 and of those, 163 were in ICU. Last Tuesday, 681 were in the hospital and 147 were in ICU.