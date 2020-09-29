The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County jumped by 22 Tuesday; six of the new patients participated in Saturday's testing blitz at the fairgrounds.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 12 of the 22 patients are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe and four are from Safford. The remaining six patients are from Pima and Thatcher.
The total number of cases diagnosed in Graham County since March now stands at 843. Twenty-five patients have died and 671 have recovered.
Greenlee County has documented 59 cases and two deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, the state has documented 218,184 COVID-19 cases and 5,632 deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 675 cases Tuesday and eight deaths.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 33,891 new cases nationwide and 270 deaths. There have been 7.1 million COVID-19 cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic and 204,598 deaths.