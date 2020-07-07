The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 117 new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday morning and 3,653 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 172 cases, Greenlee County 26 and Cochise County 855.
Forty-one of Graham County's patients have recovered and three have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 437 have recovered and 17 have died.
Cochise County Health Director Carrie Langley and Public Information Officer Amanda Baillie provided updates on their county's situation July 3. Listen here:
More than is 105,000 people to have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 1,927 people have died.
Nearly 812,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.3 percent have tested positive. One week ago, 10.2 percent of people tested were positive.
On Monday, 3,356 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 869 of them were in intensive care. Five hundred and forty-four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
Only 10 percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Monday; 49 percent of the ventilators were available.
According to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center spokesman Ryan Rapier, there were two COVID-19 patients at Mt. Graham Monday night and one of them was in critical condition.
"The majority of ventilators we have on hand are not in use currently and are available for patient care should the need arise," he said.
Graham County recorded its highest ever jump in COVID-19 cases Monday.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said 20 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Eleven cases are from Thatcher, five from Safford, three from Pima, and one from Central.
Eighty of the 172 patients are 34-years-old or younger. The next highest number of patients (68) are between 35 and 64 and there have been 24 patients 65 or older.
According to Douglas, 80 patients have been diagnosed the last eight days. He is again urging people to wear face coverings in public, keep at least six feet away from other people, wash hands frequently and stay home.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.