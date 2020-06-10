Two of Graham County's 48 COVID-19 patients contracted the virus in a group setting. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, one contracted it in a Safford state prison, the other in a Safford dialysis center.
According to the ADHS website, 419 COVID-19 patients became ill while in a group or communal setting. As of Wednesday night, statistics show 137 of those patients were in assisted living facilities, 79 in long-term care facilities and 31 in a prison, jail or detention center.
Nineteen contracted it while in a rehab facility and 14 in a hospital. The Graham County patient is one of four patients who was infected at a dialysis clinic, according to the state.
Fresenius Kidney Care Safford responded with a statement when asked for an interview.
It read, in part, "Any patient presenting symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19 has received treatment in a separate environment to mitigate the spread of the virus to our patients, employees, and physician partners. We are committed to working closely with the department of health and continue to mandate all screening and infection control policies."
Brad Puffer, spokesperson for Fresenius Kidney Care, also wrote, “The safety and well-being of our patients and employees remains our top priority. Since the onset of COVID-19, we have taken extreme caution by implementing rigorous screening and infection control protocols for everyone in our centers. These standards, including requiring masks for both patients and care team members, have met or exceeded federal guidelines."
Puffer also directed an editor to Fresenius' website where people can find COVID-19 resources, patient resources and a letter to patients from the company's CEO about the safety measures being implemented.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, 11 inmates at their Safford facility have been tested for COVID-19. One of the inmates tested positive, nine were negative and one is awaiting their test results.
As of Wednesday, 242 Arizona inmates statewide have tested positive since the pandemic began. Four have died.
Prison officials released the following statement after inquiries were made about the Safford inmate:
"Consistent with CDC guidance and ADCRR Infectious Disease Protocols, ADCRR continues to separate any inmates who exhibit flu-like symptoms from the general population, for monitoring and appropriate follow-up care. The inmates who test positive are being cohorted together and are being provided full inmate services as well as being closely medically monitored. They are not in contact with the other inmates."
Officials also said the prison system has suspended visitations, reduced internal movement of inmates across all Arizona prisons, temporarily suspended outside work crews, waived medical co-pays and is providing free hand soap.
The department also announced Wednesday that starting Friday, it will be extending the suspension of legal and non-legal visitation at all Arizona prison complexes for an additional 30 days, through July 13.
Video visitation began on May 10 and and will continue for those inmates who have visitation privileges. Inmates are eligible for one 15-minute video visit per week in order to allow as many inmates as possible to participate.