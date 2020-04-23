The Graham County Health Department has identified two more COVID-19 victims locally, bringing to four the total number of actively ill victims in the county.
All four of the victims are associated with each other, Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director said.
The two victims who tested positive Wednesday were contacted and tested after it was discovered they had been visited by an individual from New Mexico who had COVID-19, Douglas said. Once they tested positive, investigators began researching who they had been in contact with. Two of those people tested positive.
"There are several tests pending that are associated with these four and there's a chance others will have to be tested," Douglas said.
Douglas later said five people are awaiting test results and if any of them test positive, people associated with them could need to be tested.
All four of those who definitely have COVID-19 were symptomatic, but did not seek testing, Douglas said. They remain symptomatic and are recovering at home.
According to a news release, the four victims identified in the last two days live in Pima and Safford. One is a teenager, three are between 35 and 45-years-old and the other two are 65 or older.
The five awaiting results are also quarantined, Douglas said.
In total, five different homes are in quarantine, he said.
It's unknown who passed the virus to the New Mexico resident, which reiterates why it remains vitally important for people to continue to remain six feet from each other, regularly wash their hands and follow all of the other practices identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Graham County Health Department, Douglas said.
While some are advocating for restrictions to be lifted statewide and nationwide, Douglas is urging caution.
"I don't think we're there yet because of this new cluster," he said.
The two cases identified Thursday bring to six the total number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County.
The first Graham County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 was a staff member at Pima Elementary School. She was diagnosed March 13 and someone she came into contact with at the school was diagnosed the following week. They have since fully recovered.