The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Graham County is now four.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that in order to protect the privacy of the victims, he could only say that two people who work in a "smaller workplace" have tested positive and are currently in isolation.
"Everyone who needs to be contacted has been contacted," Douglas said.
Anyone who has had close contact with the ill patients during their infectious period are also in isolation, he said.
Investigators are still working to determine how the two patients were exposed and more information could be released Thursday, Douglas said.
The first Graham County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 was a staff member at Pima Elementary School. She was diagnosed March 13 and someone she came into contact with at the school was diagnosed the following week. They have since fully recovered.
Although some details about the two most current cases remain unknown, Douglas said people need to continue practicing social distancing and other safety measures.
"We are still in the midst of this pandemic and it is critical that we continue to follow the CDC guidelines and the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” Executive Order," Douglas said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 usually include fever, cough, and sometimes shortness of breath. Unless you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, it is unlikely you need to go to an emergency room. Health care providers are in the best position to determine if an individual should be tested for COVID-19 in collaboration with Public Health. Make sure you contact your health care provider ahead of time, if possible, to avoid exposing anyone in the waiting room. People infected with COVID-19 can spread the virus to others, even before the infected person has symptoms.
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses include:
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
What you need to know about COVID-19:
● COVID-19 causes a wide range of symptoms including fever, cough, and sometimes difficulty breathing.
● Most people (about 80%) develop only mild symptoms, particularly children.
● Like influenza, those most likely to develop severe disease are people older than 60 years and those with other medical conditions like heart or lung disease.
● The virus is spread person-to-person via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
● People who are most at risk of becoming infected are those who have prolonged, close contact with a person who is infected with COVID-19 and is symptomatic.
● There is currently no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19.
● Find up to date information at azhealth.gov/COVID-19 and at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html