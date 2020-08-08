Two more elderly Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing to 14 the number of people who have died since the pandemic began.
Both patients were from Safford, but the Graham County Health Department isn't releasing additional information to protect the privacy of their families.
The health department also announced 10 new cases. The county's documented 539 cases since March and 168 people have recovered.
Greenlee County now has 58 cases. Two patients have died and 39 have recovered.
According to Cochise County, they've documented 1,591 cases. Fifty-two patients have died and 1,284 have recovered.
The State of Arizona reported 56 new deaths Saturday morning, bringing the total up to 4,137. It also reported 1,054 new cases. The state has now recorded roughly 186,000 cases overall since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 55,836 new cases have been documented and 1,249 additional people have died.
The total number of the cases in the U.S. is now over 4.8 million and 158,880 people have died.