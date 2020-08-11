The State of Arizona reported 1,213 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning and 45 deaths, bringing the statewide total up to 188,737 cases and 4,199 deaths.
One of the new deaths was a Safford resident over the age of 65, according to the Graham County Health Department. The county also announced seven new cases of the virus Monday night. There have been 556 cases documented and 195 patients have recovered.
The Greenlee County Health Department remains at 58 patients. Two have died and 42 have recovered. The last three patients were diagnosed Aug. 1, Aug. 3 and Aug. 6.
On Monday, there were 1,574 people in Arizona hospitals with COVID-19 compared to 2,024 one week prior. The number of people in ICU fell from 638 Aug. 3 to 510 Monday. There were 346 COVID-19 patients on ventilators Monday and 474 on Aug. 3.
The U.S. has now recorded more than 5 million COVID-19 cases; nearly 49,000 new cases were announced Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Another 558 people have died, bringing that total up to 161,842.