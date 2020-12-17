As of Thursday morning, 119 Greenlee County and 994 Graham County residents were battling COVID-19.
Graham County added 254 patients to the COVID-19 list Dec. 9-Dec. 16 and Greenlee County added 39.
Between Dec. 10-Dec. 17, the state of Arizona averaged just under 6,800 new cases and 69 deaths per day.
As of Wednesday, a record number of 3,884 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Arizona with 899 of them in ICU and 618 on ventilators.
Only 8% of the state's ICU beds and 7% of inpatient beds were left available as of Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 16.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with the virus and 302,992 have died, 17,807 in the week of Dec. 9-Dec. 16, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.