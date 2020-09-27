Ten Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last three days, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the county since March to 821.
Six of the 10 patients live in Safford, two are San Carlos Apache tribal members and the other two live in Pima and Thatcher.
Of the 821 cases, 671 patients have recovered and 25 have died.
Greenlee County has documented 59 cases. One patient is currently battling the illness and two have died.
On Sunday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced 412 new cases and zero deaths. All told, the state has documented 217,237 cases and 5,622 deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 7 million Americans have contracted the virus, 311,102 in the last week. Of the 7 million, 204,033 have died.