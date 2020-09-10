The Graham County Health Department announced Thursday morning a Safford resident who had COVID-19 has died.
According to a news release, the patient was older than 65. The total number of Graham County residents with the virus who have died is now 24. The county also announced a new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 767. Of those, 524 have recovered.
The county's positivity rate is now 5.2 percent.
The health department announced Wednesday evening it is conducting drive thru COVID-19 testing blitzes on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 from 6 a.m. – 1:00 pm at the Graham County Fairgrounds near the agriculture building.
The testing blitz will be saliva-based. The participant will give a saliva sample in a tube. This test is lower complexity with less discomfort involved as opposed to the nasal pharyngeal test. The Arizona Department of Health Services considers this a confirmatory test and will be counted towards the county's COVID-19 percentages. In addition, a less invasive nasal swab will also be available.
The testing blitz is supported by the Graham Greenlee United Way and the Arizona National Guard at no charge.
Additional information and online registration for the testing blitz will be available in several days.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases. Fifty-five patients have recovered and two have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 461 new cases Thursday morning and 22 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 207,002 Arizonans have been diagnosed with the virus and 5,273 have died.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 6.3 million COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, 262,971 over the last seek. The number of people who have died while battling the virus was 189,147 as of Wednesday.