Graham County’s COVID-19 count jumped by 31 cases Monday, the single highest number of cases to be reported in one day since the start of the pandemic. The county held a free testing blitz on Friday.
Twenty-one of the patients live in Safford, eight in Thatcher and two in Pima.
Of the 31 cases, 15 of the patients were in the 20-44 age range, six were under the age of 20 and six were in the 55-64 age range.
The county’s positivity rate is now at 14.6 percent. The state is at 9.7 percent.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported another 801 COVID-19 cases Monday morning and one death. In the week from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26, more than 7,100 Arizonans have been diagnosed with the virus.
The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 238,964. The state has reported a total of 5,875 deaths.
The Graham County Health Department reported over the weekend that a resident of Pima over the age of 65 died while battling the virus, bringing to 28 the total number of people with COVID-19 to die since the first case was diagnosed in the Gila Valley in March.
The health department also reported 15 new cases this weekend. Nine of the patients live in Safford, four are San Carlos Apache tribal members and two live in Thatcher.
The total number of people to catch the virus in Graham County now stands at 1,120.
Three hundred and seven patients are currently battling the illness. Greenlee County announced two new cases Saturday and one Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 41. Sixty-people have recovered from the virus and two have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced Sunday that 83,851 more people have caught the virus and 828 more have died. The total number of cases now exceeds 8.5 million and 224,221 have died.