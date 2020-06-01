Three more Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bring the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 36.
On May 20, the county had diagnosed 21 patients with the virus and they comprised two separate clusters. On that day, Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said virtually all of them had been released from isolation.
All but two people diagnosed since May 25 belong to a third group of people or cluster who had come into contact with each other, Douglas said. The other two patients became ill while traveling. They all remain ill.
Nine patients are awaiting test results, Douglas said.
Two Graham County residents who had COVID-19 have died, but they also had underlying health conditions.
All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department. The ages of the 36 positive cases: (7) under 20, (3) 21-34 years old, (16) 35-60 years old, (10) 65 years old plus.
Greenlee County announced Monday night they've diagnosed two more cases, bringing their total up to six. They are investigating to see how they came into contact with the virus. Eighteen test results are pending.