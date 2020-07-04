The Greenlee County Health Department announced Saturday night four more county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of their cases to 25.
Eleven of the Greenlee County residents have recovered; one has died.
The Graham County Health Department also announced new cases Saturday.
Another 13 Graham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people diagnosed in the county since the start of the pandemic to 140.
One of the patients is from Pima, two from San Carlos, one from Thatcher, one from Ft. Thomas, and eight are from Safford.
Thirty-three of the 120 have recovered and three have died.
The ages of the 140 positive cases: (25) under 20, (36) 21-34 years old, (55) 35-64 years old, (24) 65 years old plus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 57,718 new cases Saturday and 661 new deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is just shy of 2.8 million. The number of people who have died is 129,305.