A valley-wide proclamation is strongly urging Graham County residents to wear face masks in public and follow other U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors, Safford City Council and Thatcher and Pima Town Councils are issuing the proclamation jointly. On Monday the board of supervisors and Safford city council joined the Pima town council in approving it, which Pima did last Tuesday, July 7. The Thatcher town council will take up the proclamation in their July 20 meeting.
The proclamation restates last month's "strong recommendation" from valley communities to wear masks, while making it an official position.
Safford City Manager John Cassella told the city council it resulted from talks between valley managers about a week ago.
"We all agreed that we thought it would be a good action to take an official position and have all the entities in the valley take that position," he said.
"There is essentially nothing new here in terms of the guidelines we're following. We continue to strongly urge people to wear masks in those situations where it's warranted, when they can't be six feet apart, and follow the other CDC guidelines. It's not just masks; it's physical distancing, hand washing and things of that nature," he added.
The proclamation doesn't require wearing face masks in public. "There are no mandates being offered by any of the entities," Cassella said. "Each is simply reiterating the position they held previously."