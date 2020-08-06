The visitor ban at Arizona's state prisons has been extended through at least Sept. 13 due to the pandemic.
According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry officials will continue to re-evaluate the ban on a month-to-month basis.
Existing policies for phone calls and written letters will remain in effect. During this period, CenturyLink will continue to provide inmates with two additional 15-minute phone calls per week, free of charge.
Video visitation will also continue for those inmates who have visitation privileges. Inmates continue to be eligible for one 15-minute video visit per week in order to allow as many inmates as possible to participate. No fees are associated with the video visitations.