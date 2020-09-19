Do you ever gulp when paying your grocery bill, wonder what’s been sprayed on your fruits and veggies or worry about what’s inside your soap?
The Local First Arizona Foundation wants you to check out a brand new website. It’s called Good Food Finder.
LFAF is an organization “focused on community and economic development throughout Arizona in order to build self-sufficient, healthy, and prosperous communities.”
Thanks to a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation, the LFAF created a website where folks in Greenlee and Graham counties can learn about neighbors who are growing food locally and making soaps, baked goods and other products. They also shot a YouTube video and are offering free “Eat Local Gila Valley” totes, stickers, and water bottles at the Gila Valley Farmers Market, Graham County Health Department and Graham County School Superintendent’s office.
All told, there are roughly 40 producers in the valley, said Maria Lopez, communications manager for Local First.
“We are trying to use this campaign to inform the residents about the great local options they have in their community especially during a pandemic,” Lopez said. “To build a strong Arizona, to build a stronger economy we need to support our local merchants and businesses. This is about eating local and creating a better food system but also supporting the Gila Valley’s economy, one that hopefully will grow with everything going on.”
The “Eat Local” campaign started in the Gila Valley and Superior because of concerns over food insecurity in both communities, but will eventually expand to other parts of the state, Lopez said.
One of the “local producers” featured on the website, is the Gila Valley Farmers Market, which began inside the Graham County Chamber of Commerce with a dozen eggs and 12 artichokes a year ago, said Vance Bryce, who is the market’s manager and the chamber’s executive director.
Bryce said the chamber wholeheartedly teamed up with the foundation for the campaign because they’d like to bring more attention to the farmers market and help local businesses. Whenever the farmers market doesn’t have a particular item, they always direct them to one of the local producers, he said.
“From Angle Orchard to Carter’s Custom Cuts to Out of the Way Farms, good food grows here and everyone should know how easy it is to support one another. I couldn’t be prouder to help showcase Gila Valley grown talent and work with community partners to help lay the groundwork for the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Bryce said.
The hope is that the campaign is so successful, other people who are growing their own produce, baking their own goodies or making their own wares will feel encouraged enough to jump into business on their own, Bryce said. Too many are selling things on Facebook Market place without having legal protections.
At the beginning of the pandemic, people saw what could happen to supply lines, so it’s nice to know that there are so many people here who have skills and green thumbs — people capable of providing some help for their neighbors when things get tough, Bryce said.
They should be supported as much as possible, he said.
“Plus, there’s the health side of things and the taste factor,” Bryce said. “Things just taste better when they’re grown with care and not grown in industrial stuff.”