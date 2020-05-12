Many people from Gila Valley are sitting down for breakfast, lunch and dinner at a restaurant of their choice for the first time in months.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced restaurants to shut down their dine-in services to prevent the spread of the virus, but Gov. Doug Ducey allowed them to re-open again Monday, provided they follow certain guidelines.
"I feel pretty good about reopening the dining area," said Rosie Alvarez, who owns Juanita's Mexican Fast Food in Pima. "We hesitated a little bit, but my husband and my girls said, 'Let's do it and see how it works out.'"
In the early afternoon Monday, Juanita's had a few customers in the dining area and a line of cars waiting outside for delivery.
"When we had to close the dine-in area, we were able to do pretty well with business, we had a lot of customers who bought gift certificates and the drive-thru really helped us," said Alvarez.
The state allowed the restaurants to open with the understanding that they'd have limited capacity, more space between tables and no parties with more than 10 people.
"We are following the guidelines that we have been given from the state and we're spacing our tables, and then we sanitize after the customers have left," said Cathie Hawkins, who owns Meg's Place in Fort Thomas.
Step into Meg's place and you will see several tables set up at a distance from between each other and customers lining up to order their meals.
"We were able to keep all of our employees but we did have to cut their hours for a little while. Since we are fully back open we will be increasing our employees hours," said, Hawkins.
Many local restaurants had resorted to delivery and takeout services, but others, like The Plank in Safford, had to completely close.
"It has been extremely difficult for this restaurant to survive during the coronavirus," said The Plank owner Francis Martinez. "We had to lay off all of our employees when the doors closed, but now with us being able to re-open, we hired all of our employees back. "
Martinez also said they are spacing their tables, making sure their employees are constantly washing their hands and cleaning the tables efficiently. They also try to keep a good distance from customers.
Outside The Plank there's a big sign saying "We are open" and there's a letter on the door saying "Welcome back customers we have missed you."
"We had a big rush hour at lunch and for this evening we will be busy as well with customer's making reservations for dinner," Martinez said Monday.
Not every restaurant in Graham County is ready to open back up. Some are sticking with take-out service, for now.
"I'm not ready to reopen right now, I don't have enough staff, and I don't feel like it's safe for my employees to be working right now," said Jose Garcia, the owner of Super Wok in Safford.