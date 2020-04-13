Wick Communications, a family-owned multi-media company and parent company of the Eastern Arizona Courier/Arizona Range News/The Copper Era, has established a $500,000 Community Grant Program to assist locally owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Businesses may apply for a dollar-for-dollar advertising/marketing matching grant ranging from $200 to $10,000. Grants will be awarded in April, May and June.
Wick Communications has media operations in 11 states, mostly in smaller markets, and has a long history of working closely with small-business owners.
“The grant is our opportunity to support local businesses that employ our neighbors, the same businesses being devastated by this current crisis,” Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said. “As a leadership organization, we are here to assist those community leaders and organizations who are willing to invest in themselves, their messaging and, ultimately, their community.”
Details and applications may be found at wickcommunications.com or eacourier.com or willcoxrangenews.com.
“Our reporters and advertising reps have seen up close the human and economic toll this has taken on our community,” Publisher Sarah Keith said. “We’re proud and excited to offer our local businesses a helping hand in getting back on their feet as the situation improves over the next few months.”
“As a family, we’re proud to be associated with the Gila Valley and Morenci and years of support from readers and advertisers,” Wick said. “The future will be bright after weathering this storm.”