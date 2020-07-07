After months of being closed, Morenci Unified School District’s daycare, The Wildkitten Den, has re-opened.
“The Wildkitten Den had to shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not normally closed during the summertime, it’s typically open year-round,” said David Woodall, MUSD superintendent. “Most parents were able to make other arrangements, but it’s certainly placed some difficulties on them.”
The Wildkitten Den reopened June 29 and staff members are following strict guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services, along with information from various day cares in Arizona.
“It was a difficult decision to reopen. We have been weighing all the factors and trying to provide a lot of protocols for safety to assure that our staff and children stay safe,” said Woodall.
Nowadays, childcare providers arrange for drop-off and pickup times and the children are greeted outside upon arrival and departure.
Staff members and children have their temperature taken upon arrival and after lunch daily. If anyone has a fever of 100.1 or higher or is exhibiting any signs of illness, they’ll be sent home. Children with fevers will be isolated until their parents pick them up. The staff wear masks when checking in students, but masks are optional while in their classroom.
“We had a couple of part-timers on staff before the coronavirus hit. So we’ve just recently increased their hours. I made those part-time employees into full time to help with sanitizing and keeping things safe,” said Cathy Benavidez, the center’s director.
Everyone is washing their hands frequently, too.
“We are encouraging the kids to keep their hands to themselves,” said Benavidez. “The teachers have picked out some great books about hygiene and how germs spread. And be vigilant, with the hand-washing, when they get here they wash their hands and when they come from outside, wash their hands. We’re keeping everything safe and fun over here.”