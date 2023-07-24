Cotton in bloom Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gila Valley's cotton fields are once again in flower. This closeup was taken Friday in a field near West Palmer Lane, just west of Thatcher. PHOTO STACY BODUS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Safford man wounded in officer-involved shooting Teens praised for response to hit-and-run collision Morenci native Nick Tellez announces run for Legislature Clothing exchange continues to help local families Promotion designed to entice buyers to shop local Area of disastrous Bear Wallow Fire is ablaze again Annual Gila Valley Pioneer Days ready to 'Roll Forth' BLM reports increased vandalism at recreation areas Vendor and sponsor registration open for Salsefest's 'Spicy 17' Registration deadline for Gila Valley Youth Football and Cheer is July 28 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit