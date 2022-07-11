It’s no secret that rental homes and apartments often are in scarce supply in Graham County.
So why aren’t locals taking advantage of the tiny house mania that has reached places like the White Mountains, where LuxTiny, a whole community of tiny homes, has gathered?
Thatcher’s Town Manager Heath Brown has a few thoughts.
Depending on the economic health of the mine, the rental market in Thatcher vacillates in waves, Brown said.
“There is shortage of affordable housing,” he agreed Monday, mostly, he added, when the mine is doing well.
“Then the more affordable housing gets snatched up quick,” he said, especially for singles and couples, a double-edged sword since it’s good for the economy but tough on local renters. Added to the regional challenges, rental shortages in Graham County are indicative of a larger trend: Statewide, there’s a deficit of 145,000 rental homes for low income and extremely low income ($22,450 for one person) families.
Although it might not be common knowledge, Thatcher is tiny-home friendly, meaning that as long as a structure follows existing zoning laws, it’s suitable for habitation.
Currently, Thatcher has a provision that allows temporary housing to be added to an existing residence when used to care for elderly parents. Guest houses, camp trailers, RVs and manufactured homes all fall under the provision: Anything mobile and temporary must be removed after the parent is deceased.
“When that [code] was written in, that really didn’t exist,” Brown said of the tiny home phenomenon. Recently, when presented the question of using a tiny home for such a purpose, Thatcher Planning and Zoning’s Alan Bryce examined the structure in question, and said it met code. a decision confirmed at the June 20 Town Council meeting.
Additionally, Brown said tiny living could be a permanent option in Thatcher for anyone following current regulations.
He just hasn’t heard any interest.
“Our code would allow for a tiny home. We don’t have a maximum number of square feet,” Brown said, for homes in the town.
He was positive about the possibility of people pursuing the option of a small footprint to face a large problem: While the option is not suitable for everyone, it may be a solution for some folks seeking housing.
The average tiny house build is around $45,000, according to a recent Forbes article, compared to the 2021 national home sale average of $298,000. Trends for 2022 projected the North American tiny house market to grow by 4 percent by 2025, driven by millennials and retirees.
“As for my personal opinion,” Brown said, “if it works for someone and they like it, I don’t have any problem with it.
“If it works, why not?”