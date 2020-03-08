SAFFORD- Counterfeit currency circulates in the Safford area.
On Thursday morning Torey Cranford brought a stack of bills to deposit to her bank. Cranford said that she was in the midst of depositing a collection of bills from a Safford volleyball team fundraising cupcake sale.
“The machine just spat this one $5 dollar bill and the teller told me that it was fake,” said Cranford. “And when I looked at it the ink was darker print, and the paper was heavier. Once he brought it to my attention and I felt it, it did feel different. I didn’t really count all the money that was in there, the kids gave it to me and I deposited it.”
Cranford said that it seemed unusual that the counterfeit bill was so small. However, the bank took the bill and Cranford took a photo of it due to the fact that it was such an odd situation.
Later on Thursday, Walmart reported counterfeit bills in the store and the Safford Police Department responded to the scene.
“We had one today at Walmart,” said Safford Police Officer Avila, regarding counterfoil bills on Thursday.
Avila said that the counterfeit bills in Graham County are usually the larger bills such as $20 or $100 dollar bills. Also, Avila said counterfeit money usually floods into the area over a short period of time. By Monday afternoon, the Safford Police Department should be able to discern if there is indeed a small bills counterfeit operation going on in the area. This is because community members will be attempting to deposit cash into local banks that had been obtained over the weekend, and any counterfeit bills will be recognized by the banks.