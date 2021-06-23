This year residents are gathering outside pools, eating breakfast together and in some cases celebrating with fireworks. Now, Graham and Greenlee counties are gearing up for the nation’s birthday celebrations.
Many community Independence Day celebrations include breakfasts, flag-raising ceremonies and parades. Unlike last year, where celebrations were canceled or altered due to the pandemic, many community members are glad to be feeling a sense of normalcy.
“I feel that it’s extremely important to feel like we’re getting back to normal after COVID, but also to celebrate our love for our country,” said Ashley Smith, Thatcher councilwoman.
Smith is on the Thatcher committee planning the 2021 July 4 celebration. She said the community seems to be excited about celebrating Independence Day. Last year, the Town of Thatcher toned down its July 4 celebrations to only a parade.
“It’s nice to be able to do something as a community,” she said.
In Duncan, many of the annual Independence Day sports events were canceled due to the pandemic last year. People watched the fireworks display in their cars, said John Basteen, Duncan town manager.
“I think the community is excited about the July 4 celebrations, even though we had it last year,” he said. “I do think it will be better than last year.”
This year the Town of Duncan may decide against shooting off fireworks if there isn’t enough rain, Basteen said. However, everything else will be somewhat the same as in years past, except that hand sanitizer stations will be placed around Centennial Park.
All Independence Day celebrations for Graham and Greenlee counties will be held on July 3.
Safford
Independence day events to begin on July 3 at 10 a.m at the Graham County Courthouse. There will be a flag ceremony with speakers and musical performances before the parade begins. The parade proceeds down Main Street to 3rd Avenue, turning right to disband.
Pima
The Pima Museum will be holding its breakfast at 6:30 a.m. for $3 a plate and free for active service members and veterans. The Town of Pima will have its pool open to the public for the day and there will be a free lunch at the Pool Park at noon. Fireworks will be at the Pima Roping Arena when it gets dark.
Thatcher
The Thatcher Independence Day celebration will start with a parade at 8 a.m. at Thatcher High School. The parade will proceed down Church Street to the Thatcher baseball fields. Once at the fields there will be a flag-raising ceremony and a pancake breakfast free to the public. There will be an inflatable water slide and bouncing castle for the children at the ball field.
Duncan
The flag-raising ceremony begins at 6:15 a.m. at Centennial Park. A pancake breakfast will be served to start at 6:30 a.m for $5 a plate. The parade on Highway 70 will begin at the Ranch House Restaurant going to the Duncan High School beginning at 8 a.m. Vendors, games and activities will be at Centennial Park for most of the day.
Basketball and volleyball games will begin at the high school at 9 a.m. The corn hole tournament will begin on Main Street at 9:30 a.m.
At 8 p.m. if there has been enough rainfall, there will be a fireworks display at the Duncan High School football field. Afterward, a free family dance will be held beginning 9 p.m. to midnight on Main Street with a live band.