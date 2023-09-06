A sober living facility for women is one step closer to breaking ground, thanks to a $160,000 funding allocation from Graham County.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation on Tuesday to support the construction of the House of Hope Women's Sober Living Facility. These funds were sourced from the National Opioid Settlement, which resulted from nationwide legal actions against companies such as Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, and Walmart, all of which were linked to the production, distribution or sale of opioid painkillers. The settlement funds began flowing in 2022 and will continue incrementally until 2038, with these companies collectively paying over $50 billion in nationwide settlements.
On Tuesday, District 2 Supervisor John Howard, who is House of Hope's chairman, recused himself from the vote but explained that the funds are a stepping stone to completing the facility.
"It’s well-needed," he said. "The courts are excited; probation is excited, and the existing home for men has a good track record. Hopefully, within a year to a year and a half, we can proceed with the building," Howard said. "All the infrastructure is already in place, and the location is next to the men’s housing but will be fenced and gated. It will have the same layout, but with more office space."
The men’s home has been operational for two years and is located at 608 W. First St. in Safford, a large single-floor building with multiple living spaces. The women’s facility will be next door and will house 12 occupants. Children will not be housed with their mothers, Howard said, as the facility isn’t large enough to accommodate children with 12 adults. Many of the women entering the facility will have recently completed rehab or incarceration, and during their stay, Howard stressed that participants should focus on their recovery.
“Children can visit; there will be a playground for them, but they won’t be allowed to stay,” he said.
The average stay at the facility will be three months, with the longest stay possible being 11 months, although the primary aim is to have individuals move out after three months.
Kathy Grimes, director of the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, said $700,000 is required to begin construction on the project. She said multiple grants are in progress to secure additional funding to reach this goal, with results expected by November.
“This area has needed this type of facility for a while, and we wanted to ensure that the men’s facility functioned properly before proceeding with a second facility,” she said. “The House of Hope has been very successful. In two years, we have graduated 25 men from the program, and at the end of September, we will have four more graduates. All of these individuals have been very successful, except for three who went back to addiction or overdose. All the others are actively engaged in the communities.”
Grimes expressed excitement about the new addition in the House of Hope women’s housing unit in the community.
“I’m looking forward to this new addition and helping the women when we haven’t been able to help,” she said. “We’re ready for this.”
