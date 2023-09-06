A sober living facility for women is one step closer to breaking ground, thanks to a $160,000 funding allocation from Graham County.

The Graham County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation on Tuesday to support the construction of the House of Hope Women's Sober Living Facility. These funds were sourced from the National Opioid Settlement, which resulted from nationwide legal actions against companies such as Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, and Walmart, all of which were linked to the production, distribution or sale of opioid painkillers. The settlement funds began flowing in 2022 and will continue incrementally until 2038, with these companies collectively paying over $50 billion in nationwide settlements. 

