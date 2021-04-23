The Graham County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Monday to use $253,000 in grant money to create a respite center for people experiencing homelessness in the Gila Valley.
Community Development Block Grants are given out by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help fund projects that fulfill various community needs, like health and social service centers, infrastructure projects, or housing needs. The funds are then distributed by the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization. The grant is distributed yearly and given out to Thatcher, Safford, Pima and Graham County on a rotating basis.
Supervisor Paul David said the center will not be an overnight shelter where people spend the night, but a space for people to use the restroom, shower, do their laundry, connect with available social services, and temporarily escape extreme weather conditions like triple digit heat and snow during the daytime. The center would be closed during the night.
“I think anybody who has any sort of awareness of our area sees that there are very few options or services for the homeless in the valley,” David said. He added the goal of the center will be to “try to improve the quality of life of not just the homeless, but the people they interact with.”
David was adamant that money for either setting up the center, or the day-to-day administration and operation of the center, will not come out of the county’s budget. Instead, members of the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, an organization of multiple local religious leaders, will both locate a property for the center and use the grant funding to construct it. Once it’s built, the ministerial association will staff the center with volunteers, and possibly some paid employees.
“A lot of people just need some help getting back on their feet again, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Vaughn Grant, a member of the Gila Valley Ministerial Association.
Estimates of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county vary widely. Grant estimated there to be around 15 to 30 people experiencing homelessness, while David estimated there to be 30 to 70 people.
An exact census is difficult to estimate, since people experience and deal with homelessness in different ways that are not always visible or recognizable, the men said. Some people have unstable housing, like people on Social Security who might only be able to afford a hotel room for two weeks a month and the other weeks they’re forced to sleep outdoors, while others live outdoors permanently, or in their cars or in RVs.
“None of us are very far away from losing a job or losing a house. What we want to do for individuals who’ve come across hard times is we want to provide them some assistance and a hand up,” Grant said, “A lot of people just need some help to get back on their feet again, and that’s what we’re trying to do.
A site for the center has not been chosen yet. The ministerial association is hoping a site will either donated to the association, or acquired by it for a low price. In order for the center to work though, Grant said it would need to be readily available to people experiencing homelessness, hopefully within walking distance of Firth Park in Safford and other locations where people experiencing homelessness live and hang out, although Grant was adamant that the center will not be located in or near a residential area.
The ministerial association is hoping to have the center up and running in six months to a year.
David hopes the center will be a model for compassionate care for people trying to keep their “body and soul together” while experiencing homelessness.
“We want people to know that even though they’re down, they’re still human beings,” David said, “If one person a day, or a week, are benefited by this center, then I’ll feel like the purpose of it was accomplished.”