The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve a text amendment allowing the growth of cannabis in certain enclosed spaces would be permitted on zoned agricultural (A) land. 

Despite a unanimous unfavorable recommendation by the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission, supervisors have voted yes on a controversial text amendment that will allow marijuana to be cultivated in agricultural (A) zones.

At a public hearing Monday, Planning and Zoning Commission director Steve McGaughey said the amendment, proposed by Carolyn Oberholtzer on behalf of Pamela Brooks, was “too broad, too open,” and “just too much to ask.”

