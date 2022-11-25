Despite a unanimous unfavorable recommendation by the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission, supervisors have voted yes on a controversial text amendment that will allow marijuana to be cultivated in agricultural (A) zones.
At a public hearing Monday, Planning and Zoning Commission director Steve McGaughey said the amendment, proposed by Carolyn Oberholtzer on behalf of Pamela Brooks, was “too broad, too open,” and “just too much to ask.”
Brooks’ attorney, Timothy La Sota, arrived from Phoenix just as Board of Supervisors chair Paul David was about to consider him a no-show.
“I think that you live a charmed life,” he told La Sota, “Because we were just getting ready to close the door.”
La Sota presented a PowerPoint, reminding the audience that the text amendment would only apply to enclosed growing areas not to exceed 300 acres with a lot coverage maximum of 50 percent.
The original zoning law, approved in 2010, allows cultivating marijuana only on mixed use industrial (M-X) land.
La Sota argued that the city of Phoenix has dealt with some issues in relegating marijuana grows to M-X land. If the cannabis use fails, “then anything industrial can move in,” he pointed out. “We think this text amendment provides a much better framework for marijuana uses,” he added.
“What’s to stop people from getting Tuff Sheds to grow pot?” David asked, expressing concern that switching the zoning might encourage a bloom of small, “boutique” growers.
“I think the market has its own limitation,” La Sota said.
David expressed further concerns, citing odor and the “attractive nuisance” of marijuana grown outdoors as something he was “really opposed” to. He stated he wanted to see growing occur only in greenhouses.
“I think we are talking about enclosed areas,” La Sota said.
David proposed moving the meeting into executive session but quickly retracted his comment to allow two members of the public time to speak at the open hearing.
Following the tack of previous statements, Graham County Chamber of Commerce executive director Vance Bryce spoke in support of voting for the text amendment, urging supervisors to change with the times.
Heather Dukes commented on behalf of Bayacan LLC, which hopes to begin growing cannabis at the existing NatureSweet greenhouses in Bonita. If the text amendment passed, Dukes explained to the board, Bayacan would not have to apply for a variance. “Everything around that greenhouse is farmland,” she said. "It’s vineyards. It’s orchards. It’s a commercial thoroughbred farm.”
All of the land is zoned A, she added. “They aren’t even in a residential area,” she said.
“I would support the way it’s been drafted for a text amendment,” Dukes added.
Before recessing, the board heard an unrelated comment by Pima resident Harold Matthews.
The supervisors entered executive session for around 40 minutes, asking the public for comment on their return. No one spoke.
“In a perfect world, I would amend the text amendment,” David said.
Supervisor John Howard speculated the proposal would be “opening up a big can of worms.”
Someone suggested making a motion.
David stalled.
“I’m thinking and praying with my eyes open,” he said.
Supervisor Danny Smith stated it was “a take-it-or-leave-it situation.”
“I’ll make a motion that we approve the text amendment as written,” David said.
Supervisor Howard questioned him. “As written?” He asked.
“I wish I could amend it,” David said.
Howard seconded the motion, and voted, along with David in favor, passing the amendment.
David stated the board would try to revise it “just as quickly as possible.”
“We will be busy in making some necessary changes,” he said before adjourning the two-hour-long meeting.