Stockman Bank building

The old Stockman Bank building located in downtown Safford has been under consideration as the potential landing spot for the Graham County Historical Society museum.

The Graham County Historical Society is still in search of a new home for its museum, as the non-profit says it can’t afford the rent it would have to pay for the old Stockman Bank building located in downtown Safford. 

The Stockman Bank building, located at 627 W. Main St., was the center of attention during a meeting between the GCHS board members and the Graham County Board of Supervisors and county manager Monday afternoon.

Graham County Historical Society board members

The Graham County Historical Society's board members gathered for a meeting with the Graham County Board of Supervisors on Monday afternoon.

Reach Jonah Gallegos at jonah@eacourier.com.

Tags

Load comments