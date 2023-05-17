The Graham County Historical Society is still in search of a new home for its museum, as the non-profit says it can’t afford the rent it would have to pay for the old Stockman Bank building located in downtown Safford.
The Stockman Bank building, located at 627 W. Main St., was the center of attention during a meeting between the GCHS board members and the Graham County Board of Supervisors and county manager Monday afternoon.
District 2 Supervisor John Howard, District 3 Supervisor Danny Smith and County Manager Dustin Welker were in attendance.
Rent for the building was proposed by the county at $2,500 a month for five years with renewals. Howard said he was under the impression the GCHS could afford that price and the lease was already accepted.
GCHS, however, said they want the building for $1 a year for 50 years. Stating they are a non-profit organization looking to pass down the history of Safford in good faith.
The historical society has been without a permanent home for about a decade.
Graham County said they support reopening the museum, but from a fiscal standpoint, the GCHS proposal wouldn’t work.
Howard said Graham County is willing to renegotiate the price and lease of the building. He said he is also up for the option of helping GCHS find another vacant building where they can reopen the museum.
The county has no intent to sell the building, which it owns outright. Officials said they believe it can serve other county needs. Howard said the county is outgrowing some of its already occupied buildings and the Stockman Bank building is a great place to put its employees. An example was to use it as the County Attorney's Office.
GCHS Treasurer Jeff Cole told the supervisor the non-profit has more than $235,000 in its budget from fundraising and grants, but it has to keep in mind renovations for the building, costs to move the artifacts and other preparations for the potential museum. He said it would also take up to 18 months to move all of the artifacts into the building, adding the five-year term would not make sense for the organization because it is too short.
GCHS has around 150 members, Cole said, so there would be no problem finding the manpower to move the artifacts and move into the building. But given the limitations of the lease, it's very possible they would have to vacate the building soon after and the whole process would start over.
There was no decision made during Monday’s meeting, but the next steps include renegotiating the lease for the Stockman building or finding another vacant building. Once GCHS finds a physical location, it will be able to apply for more grants to help fund the museum, Cole said.
“Our previous museum located in Thatcher was considered one of the best rural museums in the western states,” the GCHS board members read in an opening statement at Monday’s meeting. ”With over 13,400 artifacts, documents and precious history collected that are currently in storage waiting to be displayed and honored as priceless history.”
No date was given for when the building issue will be revisited.