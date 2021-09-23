At Monday’s Graham County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, the board voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement to add Pima County’s restoration to competency services to the county’s two other contracts with the Arizona State Hospital and Yavapai County.
Defendants in criminal trials can be declared incompetent to stand trial by judges if psychologists determine that they don’t understand court proceedings, either because of a mental illness, substance abuse issues, brain damage, or age-related issues. Before court proceedings can continue, psychologists determine if the defendant is “restorable” or not, meaning, if the defendant, through therapy, classes, medication and treatment by psychiatric and other medical staff, can be brought to understand their situation and court proceedings.
The county previously had contracts with the Arizona State Hospital and Restoration to Competency services in Yavapai County which cost the county anywhere from $275 to $725 per day, according to County Manager Dustin Welker.
Although Welker said the county usually only has one, or two, people that need the services every year, because of the time and effort needed to complete the complicated medical and psychological process, one case cost the county $67,000.
“We’re looking for more cost efficient alternatives,” Welker wrote in an email.
Pima County charges $39,000 per case, a deal Welker hopes will save the county some money.
At Monday’s meeting, the board also voted to apply for a $200,000 post-wildfire infrastructure assistance grant from the state in hopes of speeding up the clean up and re-channelization of Buford Wash, which was damaged in the Pinnacle Fire.
“This is a much-needed project,” said Supervisor John Howard. “It will be a great thing for citizens out there.”