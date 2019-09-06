SAFFORD — Acknowledging years of work and knowledge in each field, Graham County recognized its longlasting employees last Monday.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors presented thanks to longtime employees — those with at least five years of service up to those with 40 — in the form of a plaque, pin and a check. The employee with the longest history with the county was Lourdes Maddock, who has been employed by the county for 40 years.
“This is a day we’ve been looking forward to recognize our employees for their years of service to Graham County,” said Graham County Manager Dustin Welker. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we want to make sure to do all we can to help them feel appreciated.
“We are the largest local government in Graham County, almost 250 employees strong and we really appreciate what each one of them do each and every day and we’re grateful for all that they do. So we’ve developed this Appreciation Program, to recognize employees. We spoke with the board about it quite a bit during the budget process and have developed this as our inaugural year to get it going.”
A total of 25 employees were recognized for their service.