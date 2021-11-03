At Monday's Graham County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors approved a one-time bonus, or premium pay, for county employees who physically came to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Manager Dustin Welker described the bonuses as amounting to $2 per hour worked when employees physically came to work from March 2020 through June 2021.
Welker said on average, county employees will get around $3,000 each, starting this week.
The money comes from the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation. ARPA was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021 and was part of a series of economic stimulus initiatives passed to provide relief to people, municipal, county and state governments and private businesses and rev up the economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"As part of the ARPA Interim Final Rule, premium pay may be provided for employees who physically came to work and have been relied on to maintain continuity of operations. Every department and sector for Graham County has remained open and operating to continue vital services for the community throughout the pandemic," Welker wrote in an email.
Providing this stimulus to 250 Graham County employees took $946,000 out of the county's $7 million ARPA allocation, Welker said.
"We are very pleased to be able to provide this to Graham County employees as a token of great appreciation for their essential services provided to the community throughout the pandemic," Welker wrote.