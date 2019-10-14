SAFFORD — While many think of the county fair as rides, games and foods we normally wouldn’t eat, youngsters throughout Graham County view the fair as an opportunity to show what they can do when it comes to animal husbandry.
The livestock auction brings people from all different ages; but, most importantly, it is the youths who earn the spotlight.
4-H member Brook Burk is a 12-year-old who has been raising and auctioning steer for two years and counting.
“This is really fun, and I love it. For my steer, I’m looking at getting $5 a pound at the auction; and I look forward to doing this again over the next several years.”
In 4-H, the H’s stand for head, heart, hands and health, which these members stand for.
“I’ve been raising my steer for six months, and this is my first year; and I’m hoping to do better next year said,” 14-year- old Carden Renfite said.
Being part of 4-H helps develop minds and prepare these youths for job opportunities in the future, as well as provide life lessons.
“My favorite part of doing this is learning all the responsibilities and patience it takes to raise them and just everything in general about showing them and dealing with different people,” said 17-year old Justice Nelson, who has been part of 4-H for eight years.
Youths showed cows, swine, fowl and sheep, earning ribbons and money at auction.