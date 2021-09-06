Once again community members will have the chance to show off their artistic side during the Graham County Fair Window Decorating Contest, which will run Sept. 29-Oct. 10.
In 2020 the county decided against holding a parade due to the pandemic, but officials wanted to keep a level of community involvement, so they created a window decorating contest, said Chelsea Nelson, Graham County Parks and Fair Department secretary.
“Last year it went really well,” she said. “We’re still moving forward with the parade as well this year.”
Participation is open to all the businesses and schools within Graham County, she said. The contest is free and will be judged from the street.
This year’s fair theme is “Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats,” and contest participants are being asked to incorporate it. The entries will be judged Sept. 29-Oct. 6.
Graham County will pay for the winner’s earnings through budgeted fair funds, Nelson said.
Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:
Best display: $400
Best retail (large) window: $300
Best service/office (small) window: $250
Best high school senior window: $350
Best high school junior window: $250
Best high school sophomore class window: $250
Best high school freshman class window: $200
Last year the Graham County Rehabilitation Center, which used mannequins, was awarded the best display.
The large window display was awarded to Double R Communications for their window painting. Pima Elementary School was a small display runner-up, and Thatcher High School students were given awards for junior and senior class windows. Trophies ‘N Tees received the large window runner-up award.