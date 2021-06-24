Graham County held its first career fair on Tuesday, with just 16 people attending the five-hour event.
Four county department heads waited quietly in the main meeting room of the General Services building as would-be employees walked in. Cindy Norris-Blake, Graham County human resources director, said the low attendance was expected. Other career fairs are not being attended either and the county has had trouble filling positions in the recent past, she said.
In the first three hours of the career fair, two people expressed interest in applying for county government jobs, Norris-Blake said.
“Although the hiring has gotten more difficult to fill positions, this has been going on for several years. I believe that there are a few reasons. I think that it is harder to find a workforce that wants to find a career and understands how valuable it is to have a pension,” she said. “I also feel like some of the positions are difficult, and because they are difficult, they expect more pay. We can’t compete with Freeport as much as we want to, but we also offer a pension.”
The county hopes to hire eight full-time detention officers, two part-time detention officers, one jail control room operator position and three highway operation technicians.
When government unemployment benefits are no longer available, Norris-Blake believes more people may be interested in applying for employment with the county.
Ryan Rowley, who just moved to Thatcher to be near his parents, visited the career fair shortly before lunchtime. After talking with department heads for about 20 minutes, he said he might be interested in applying for a detention officer position.
“I’m just looking all over. I left my job on a whim...I’m not looking for anything too crazy high-paid,” he said.
So far, Rowley said he has been searching for a job for a week and has put applications in for four jobs.
“I’m just looking for jobs and a job that could fit my skills,” he said. “I don’t want to put myself out there if I can’t help the community or be helpful in some sort of way. I don’t want to be a weight on the company.”
He also plans to apply for a position with Freeport-McMoRan.