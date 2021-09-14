The Graham County Board of Supervisors took a couple minutes Sept. 7 to give thanks and recognition to a number of county employees who have worked for the county for more than five years.
Two of those people thanked, Information Technology Director McCoy Hawkins and Chief Deputy Recorder Gwyn Villescas, have been with the county for 30 years.
Born and raised in Safford, Hawkins attended Eastern Arizona College and then Yavapai College’s police academy for six months.
Hawkins first started working at the county in 1990 or ‘91 at the sheriff’s department. In 1997 he transferred to the IT department after the county received a grant to install a records management software system and Hawkins was asked to help learn how to run it. He’s been in the IT department ever since.
“The county has grown,” Hawkins said. “In my early years here there was the ability to know every employee the county had hired, but it’s grown so much today. I personally don’t know every employee like I did in the 90’s.”
What’s kept Hawkins around so long? A combination of enjoying the company of the people he works with, the friendships he’s made in the department and the good retirement benefits offered by the county.
“It’s a good job if you want to grow a family in the Gila Valley,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said he has no plans yet to retire, even though he often works on the weekends running his business, Meg’s Place in Fort Thomas.
“I’ve enjoyed my 30 years with the county. I look back on it now and it’s been an enjoyable time. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 30 years.”
Villescas also has no plans to retire anytime soon.
“I have a wonderful job and a wonderful boss. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Villescas said.
Born in Clifton, Villescas moved to Phoenix for a couple of years when she was younger, but she decided to move back 32 years ago to be with her family and live and work in a smaller community.
While studying office technology at EAC, Villescas got into a job training assistance program at EAC in 1989 where she was placed in a training position at the assessor’s office. In 1991 Villescas was hired full-time at the assessor’s office. In 1999 a position opened up at the recorder’s office, a position Villescas said would allow her to move up and progress at the county. She took a chance on applying for it and she got the job and has worked in the department now for 22 years.
“I’ve just really enjoyed working for the county,” Villescas said. “I just like where I’m at, that’s made me stay here.”
Like Hawkins, Villescas said she loves her coworkers in the department and especially her boss, County Recorder Wendy John, who’s been her boss for 22 years.
“I’ve enjoyed everything about working for her. I also enjoy the work,” Villescas said. “In this building, you get pretty close to everybody around you.”