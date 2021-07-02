Graham County’s chief financial officer is blaming COVID-19 for a $300,000 shortfall in FY20-21, saying the federal government and Bureau of Indian Affairs sent far fewer inmates to the county to be housed last year.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted June 28 to cover the loss with county general funds.
The GCSO has an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to hold people until they can taken to other detention facilities.
In exchange, the county receives $53 a day per inmate from the U.S. Marshals Service and $60 a day per inmate from the BIA.
The county took in roughly $633,000 from housing inmates from both departments in FY19-20 and during this last fiscal year that number dropped to $323,312, Graham County Chief Financial Officer Julie Rodriguez said, attributing the loss of inmates to COVID-19.
County Manager Dustin Welker wrote in an email that the county had 2/3 the amount of U.S. Marshals Service and BIA inmates this year when compared to the previous year.
In March, problems with the U.S. Marshals Service caused officials in the GCSO to question whether to continue with the agreement after officers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ordered Sheriff P.J. Allred to release three detainees, but declined to pick them up.
Under the agreement, the U.S. Marshals Service holds people on immigration-related charges in the county until ICE agents transport them to federal detention facilities.
At the time, ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe released a statement saying ICE had been directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to focus “its limited resources on threats to national security, border security and public safety.”
She went on to say the public safety priorities include those people who have been convicted of an “aggravated felony” and are considered to be a threat to public safety.
In May, Allred said that if the agreement with the Marshals Service did end for some reason, the money lost wouldn’t be devastating to the detention facilities’ operating budget, but the department would have to have conversations with the county about how to fill that gap in the budget.
“We’re not making a ton of money,” Allred said at the time, “but it adds up and helps us not take money out of the general fund.”
When reached for comment June 29, Allred said the number of inmates from the U.S. Marshals Service and the BIA fluctuates month to month. He said he was unaware of the shortfall, noting the county deals with the finances of the department.
In other matters, the supervisors also approved an additional $11,000 in spending to replace halogen lights with LED lights at the Graham County Fairgrounds’ softball field.
Originally the project was budgeted at $25,000. The addition of $11,000 brings the total budget for the project up to $36,000.
In an email, Welker said the additional funding is needed because the wires for the lights were found buried underground with no conduit. The additional funding will fund the installation of a new conduit and new wires to each pole.
Supervisors also approved a transfer of $26,000 from general fund contingency to three different departments, including $9,000 to Justice of the Peace Court #2, because of an increase in Judge Palmer’s salary and employee related expenses, Welker said. Planning and zoning received $12,000 and $5,000 will go to the Graham County School Superintendent Office.