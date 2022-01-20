The Graham County Board of Supervisors approved of several road name requests, while hiring and renewing positions for leading roles in the county at Tuesday’s meeting.
Brian Douglas, director of the Graham County Health Department, asked the supervisors to approve of hiring Juli Weatherhead as clerical help to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations in the county. The position is temporary and is filled as needed.
“Due to COVID, we have received several federal grants and an allowable expense for one of the grants is to actually hire personnel,” Douglas said. “We were hiring nurses and clerical help to run these clinics.”
Vice-Chairman Paul David recommended the ratification and consulting agreement of hiring Weatherhead before the board unanimously approved the decision.
Planning and Zoning Director Steve McGaughey presented to the board that the South Eastern Arizona’s Sportsman Club was seeking approval for a liquor license at this year’s Big Buck Contest. The event will be held at the Fairgrounds Ag building on Feb. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight. The board unanimously approved of the liquor license.
County Manager Dustin Welker addressed that a member of the Personnel Committee whose term has expired be renewed. Welker recommended that county assessor Darlene Alder be appointed to another two-year term on the committee before the board unanimously approved.
“I’m grateful for what can be a thankless task,” David said of Alder’s role.
Later, McGaughey presented a few items for the public hearing on road name requests in the county. He said all three of the requests are not part of a subdivision, but are properties in the county that need road names for applicants that require building permits.
The first presented was Drew Drive, off of Quail Trail. There was another request for a road to be called Payton’s Way, a private easement that is south of Thunder Valley subdivision.
McGaughey finished with a final request to be approved for a road to be named Thomas Place, adjacent to Drew Drive.
David asked McGaughey if the signing price after post and labor has been adjusted for individuals involved.
McGaughey responded that if there’s a request to change the name of a road or if there’s is no requirement for a road to be named, there’s a $150 required for the process. If it’s a new development, $50 is collected from every permit on the street, since there’s no sign charge as it’s built into the permit price.
The board met Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday. The supervisors’ next scheduled meeting is Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. at the General Services Building, 921 Thatcher Boulevard, Safford.