It's been five weeks since a fire destroyed a mobile home in Lone Star Mobile Estates and neighbors are still looking at the charred remains, along with all of the vehicles and other property lost in the blaze.
Graham County Manager Dustin Welker said the county hopes to clean up the property, charge the owner for it and place a lien on the property. However, because it's been at least 20 years since officials have taken such a step, they are working with the county attorney to review county's ordinances and ensure they are in accordance with state law, he said.
"We don't take lightly going onto someone's private property and doing an abatement," Welker said.
According to Safford fire officials, the Graham County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls around 7 p.m. Nov. 4 about a mobile home fire on East Nelson Place. When firefighters arrived they found the mobile home and at least a dozen cars surrounding the home engulfed in flames and the neighbors on both sides and behind the home battling the fire with garden hoses.
Officials said a woman living in the home, which didn't have utilities, accidentally started the blaze with a candle. She escaped unharmed.
The neighborhood is off Highway 191 east of South Montierth Lane.
Welker and Steve McGaughey, the community development director for the county’s planning and zoning department, said the county has been battling with the man who lives in the home for five years to clean up the property.
The man is currently in the Graham County Adult Detention Center. Court records show he is undergoing psychology exams to determine if he's mentally competent and can stand trial on disorderly conduct and criminal damage charges that were filed after an incident Oct. 16.
Corey Gallaway has been living next to the man for 18 months. On Oct. 16, he called the sheriff's office to report his neighbor had broken out windows in his car and house and had started a fire in his front yard.
According to a GCSO report, the suspect kept referring to himself as “Michael the Archangel.” The man also made comments about prostitution and 12 girls being kidnapped and that his neighbors were trying to kill him.
During a recent interview Gallaway said he's had numerous incidents with his neighbor. He's caught him using his electricity and stealing water and he once came home to find the man blocking his driveway with telephone poles.