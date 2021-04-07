The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to take $2 million out of the general fund this year to start paying off a $4.1 million dollar funding gap in the county’s pension plan for public safety employees. The board also agreed to take out $600,000 every year for four years to help accomplish the same goal.
“It’s a very bad debt. We didn’t want it, but we have it,” Dustin Welker, Graham County manager, said during the meeting. Welker blamed the debt on mismanagement of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System at the state level.
“The organization [that manages the PSPRS] missed on their assumptions and investments, so lots of municipalities and counties around the state got hit with unfunded liabilities,” Welker said.
According to their website, PSPRS provides retirement benefit programs to 60,000 active and retired employees and surviving family members in 300 different county and local government entities across the state, many with similar problems with getting a handle on their own municipal PSPRS debt as Graham County has.
In January, the City of Tucson approved bond sales to plug their $1.5 billion dollar PSPRS debt. Prescott approved a .75 cent tax for residents to fill a $45 million dollar debt in December of 2020.
Flagstaff’s city government borrowed money against some of their city facilities, including their city hall, to finance their $112 million dollar debt in June of 2020. Safford itself has more than $12.7 million dollars in unfunded liabilities with PSPRS.
Welker and the three board members were adamant that the plan would ultimately save the county money in the long run, as the PSPRS debt has a $300,000 annual incurring interest. Welker estimated that the plan would save the county around $2 million.
“We should take this giant leap,” District 1 board member, and vice-chairman Paul David said before the board unanimously voted to approve the plan.
Welker said that public safety employees currently enrolled in the PSPRS system would not see any changes in their retirement plans.
Health dept. grant
The county health department will be receiving a $227,500 grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services to increase immunization efforts to vaccinate more county residents against COVID-19, and the common flu after the board unanimously approved a motion to accept the grant.
Reached over the phone after the vote, Brian Douglas, the director of the county health department, said the money would go towards purchasing freezers to store COVID-19, and other vaccines; temperature alarms, which monitor the temperatures inside vaccine freezers, and salaries to pay for county staff involved in vaccination efforts.
He added that he will also present a motion to the board next week to ask that the county accept an additional $369,000 in grants from the ADHS to more fully fund the county’s vaccination efforts.
Douglas added that while county statistics show that a little more than 19% of Graham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he suspects that the overall vaccination rate of the county might be closer to 31%, taking into account members of the San Carlos Apache tribe who live in Graham County, but might have received a dose of the vaccine on tribal land, and Graham County residents who might have received a dose of the vaccine in Greenlee, or another neighboring county. According to health officials, herd immunity from COVID-19, where a majority of the population is immune, is only reached when 70% to 90% of a population is vaccinated against the virus.
All adults 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Graham County. You can sign up for an appointment to receive a vaccine at www.graham.az.gov.