Free preventive health screenings are available the first Tuesday of every month at the Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry food pantry.
The Graham County Health Department and the University of Arizona have teamed up for the screenings, which include blood pressure and blood sugar checks. The screenings are intended to assist individuals with low income or others who may need referrals to local clinics.
“We want to provide for people and help them in their journey to living healthier lives,” said Rosa Contreras, health program coordinator at the Graham County Health Department. “Many times, they can do the screening right there in the vans and check for underlying health issues.”
Partnering with the University of Arizona expands resources available to educate the public about chronic diseases.
“We’re really able to work in the community, and it’s a really good partnership,” she said. “The University of Arizona has made a great effort.”
The fact that the representatives from the university are bilingual is also a bonus, Contreras said. The project of bringing these health units to the community has been ongoing since 2020.
According to the 2023 Graham County Community Health Assessment, recently released through the Graham County Health Department, the chronic health issues are behind most deaths, and the chief culprits are cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease.
The assessment also reported that rural communities face an elevated susceptibility to chronic diseases, often grappling with limited resources for both prevention and treatment. In contrast to urban counterparts, rural areas, including Graham County, encounter barriers such as diminished health care accessibility, restricted availability of nutritious food and heightened prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles.
Furthermore, systemic disparities place Hispanic/Latino, Black, and Indigenous demographics at a disproportionate risk of chronic ailments, the report said. Analysis of the Community Health Assessment responses revealed that individuals identifying as Hispanic/Latino exhibited elevated rates of conditions like high blood pressure (35 percent), obesity (33 percent), high cholesterol (24 percent) and diabetes (23 percent). Similarly, Indigenous respondents reported amplified occurrences of high blood pressure (47 percent), obesity (37 percent), high cholesterol (31 percent), and heart disease (22 percent).
Contreras said she hopes to have more people understand and utilize the mobile health units. This year, the vans housing the units will be located at the Salsa Festival on Sept. 22 and 23.
