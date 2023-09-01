Mobile Health Unit

This group working with the University of Arizona and the mobile health clinic visited Eastern Arizona College in August 2022 to give students free health screenings. 

 COURTESY PHOTO GRAHAM COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Free preventive health screenings are available the first Tuesday of every month at the Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry food pantry.

The Graham County Health Department and the University of Arizona have teamed up for the screenings, which include blood pressure and blood sugar checks. The screenings are intended to assist individuals with low income or others who may need referrals to local clinics.

Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com.

