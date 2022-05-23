Husband and wife Kevin and Gloria England have been fixtures at the Solomon School District for over forty years. Kevin, the, district’s superintendent, and Gloria, the superintendent’s secretary, will be officially retiring June 30.
Kevin worked for ten years at the school as a teacher, before taking on the role as superintendent 29 years ago, while Gloria began working at the school 48 years ago in several capacities, including lunch lady, and teachers aid before her role as secretary for her husband’s position.
It’s been a long run and they said they’ve been planning retirement for quite some time.
“We’ve been planning it for the last five years, people eventually found out – we didn’t tell them,” Gloria said.
“We’ve been here for so long they hate to see us leave – at least some of them did,” Kevin said with a laugh. “Some of them don’t. But we’ve had such a good repour out there in the community. Most people know us as the superintendent/principal and Gloria as the head secretary,” he added.
Kevin said that over the years he’s seen a change in kid’s behaviors. One of the most notable changes is the way they have fun.
“It used to be that all the kids were active in sports. Now it seems that they all have video games, and you don’t see them on bicycles. They just play X-boxes or whatever games they have – you see a big change there,” he said.
Gloria England is a native of Solomon, while Kevin was born and raised in Safford. They said they like the small-town environment, and the small school of Solomon with its 175 students. Most people in the community work in similar occupations and enjoy the same pastimes, they said.
“It’s cotton, cattle, mining and a couple of prisons and most parents wither work at the mines or in the fields. People like camping and fishing – stuff like that. We don’t have the big malls and things of that nature,” Kevin said.
The Englands live on a farm with a variety of animals, but most important are the roping steer, as roping is their favorite pastime which they’ll enjoy even more in retirement.
“We spend a lot of time outside and my hobby is roping, and we’ll probably go to a lot of roping events,” Kevin said.
Gloria said she would like to travel and Hawaii, Italy and Spain are high on her list.
The school year ended last week, marking the true end of their tenure at the school, although Kevin will works as a consultant to the new superintendent for 18 months. Kevin gave this assessment of the last full week.
“It felt different, but we were prepared. It’s been a great ride – we’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.