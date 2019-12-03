FORT THOMAS - As November came to a close, a couple who came to visit a local attraction found out rivers can run deeper than they seem.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the couple was driving from Tempe to Eden Hot Springs on the night of Nov. 29. Guided by their truck’s GPS, they were approaching the Gila River on Fort Thomas River Road when the vehicle became mired in mud and water. The driver later told a deputy he believed the river was very shallow and did not see the bridge.
The driver advised Graham County Dispatch they were stuck in the middle of the river and could not get out of the truck, which was filling with water. As a deputy made his way to the scene, Fort Thomas Rescue arrived and removed them rom the vehicle. They were taken to the Fort Thomas Fire Station, where the deputy met them. They appeared unharmed and declined medical attention. According to the report, the driver said he had not been drinking and showed no signs of impairment.
The couple was taken back to their truck to retrieve belongings and turn off the engine, after which they were taken to a Safford motel. Due to the mud and high water, the truck could not be towed immediately and was left in place, facing north to the left of the bridge. According to the report, it did not appear to be underwater.